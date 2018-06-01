Person hospitalized after rollover crash on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas police are investigating a rollover crash that left one person injured Thursday night on the Las Vegas Strip.
The crash was reported about 7:20 p.m. outside of Planet Hollywood Resort, 3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. A vehicle hit another vehicle and rolled over, Metro posted on social media.
A driver was hospitalized with survivable injuries, Metro Lt. Ailee Burnett added.
Police were investigating whether the driver was under the influence, she said.
