Person hospitalized after rollover crash on Las Vegas Strip

The scene of a rollover crash outside Planet Hollywood Resort on the Strip (RTC camera)

Las Vegas police are investigating a rollover crash that left one person injured Thursday night on the Las Vegas Strip.

The crash was reported about 7:20 p.m. outside of Planet Hollywood Resort, 3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. A vehicle hit another vehicle and rolled over, Metro posted on social media.

A driver was hospitalized with survivable injuries, Metro Lt. Ailee Burnett added.

Police were investigating whether the driver was under the influence, she said.

