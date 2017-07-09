ad-fullscreen
The Strip

Pipe leak forces show cancellations at Planet Hollywood

By Bianca Cseke Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2017 - 6:43 pm
 
Updated July 8, 2017 - 8:02 pm

A pipe leak at Planet Hollywood Resort caused water damage, closed the north side of the casino floor and forced the cancellation of several shows Saturday evening.

The leak came from a fire pipe and had stopped by Saturday evening, said Adrienne Prather-Marcos, spokeswoman for the hotel-casino’s parent, Caesars Entertainment Corp.

Shows in the Sin City Theatre and Cabaret Show Lounge scheduled for Saturday night were canceled, though shows in the V Theater were not affected, according to box office operators. The Axis Theater had no shows scheduled for Saturday night.

The north side of the casino floor will remain closed as crews work to clean up the residual water and determine the leak’s cause, Prather-Marcos said.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

 

