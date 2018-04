An esports competition began Friday at Caesars Entertainment Studios in Las Vegas.

Demacro Gaines, known as "Drix," plays Gears of War while competing in the Gears Pro Circuit Las Vegas Open at Caesars Entertainment Studios in Las Vegas on Friday, April 6, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Team Ronin and Rise Nation compete in Gears of War during the Gears Pro Circuit Las Vegas Open at Caesars Entertainment Studios in Las Vegas on Friday, April 6, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Carlos Minguez, known as "Monkyz," plays Gears of War with his team Ronin while competing in the Gears Pro Circuit Las Vegas Open at Caesars Entertainment Studios in Las Vegas on Friday, April 6, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Gears of War players compete in the Gears Pro Circuit Las Vegas Open at Caesars Entertainment Studios in Las Vegas on Friday, April 6, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Team Ronin players celebrate after winning a Gears of War round against Rise Nation at Caesars Entertainment Studios in Las Vegas on Friday, April 6, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Rogelio Rojo, known as "Sleeafer," plays Gears of War with his team Ronin while competing in the Gears Pro Circuit Las Vegas Open at Caesars Entertainment Studios in Las Vegas on Friday, April 6, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Reynaldo Tosado, known as "ChaoZ," plays Gears of War with his team Ronin while competing in the Gears Pro Circuit Las Vegas Open at Caesars Entertainment Studios in Las Vegas on Friday, April 6, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Frank Tibbs Jr., known as "FranKo," celebrates after beating team Ronin in a round of Gears of War during the Gears Pro Circuit Las Vegas Open at Caesars Entertainment Studios in Las Vegas on Friday, April 6, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Gears of War players compete in the Gears Pro Circuit Las Vegas Open at Caesars Entertainment Studios in Las Vegas on Friday, April 6, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Gears of War players compete in the Gears Pro Circuit Las Vegas Open at Caesars Entertainment Studios in Las Vegas on Friday, April 6, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Teams from around the world are competing in Gears of War 4 through Sunday for a prize of $150,000.

The event, dubbed the GearsPro Circuit Las Vegas Open, is in its second year at Caesars Entertainment Studios, located behind Bally’s Las Vegas.