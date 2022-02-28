51°F
Police check Resorts World rooms before half-marathon

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 27, 2022 - 10:26 pm
 
Updated February 27, 2022 - 10:30 pm
Resorts World is pictured during the Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas half marathon and 10 ...
Resorts World is pictured during the Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas half marathon and 10-kilometer races on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Resorts World officials inspected all Strip-facing rooms Sunday before the Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas half-marathon, a spokesperson said.

It was a “precautionary safety measure,” mandated by the Metropolitan Police Department, the spokesperson said.

It wasn’t clear if police had inspected rooms at other casinos on the Strip.

Resorts World was the host property for the races and home to a three-day expo.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com.

