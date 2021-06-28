Police find no evidence of person with a gun at Strip casino

The Metropolitan Police Department investigated a report of a person with a gun Monday afternoon at a Strip casino.

The MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department investigated a report of a person with a gun Monday afternoon at a Strip casino.

The police were called at 3:15 p.m. to the MGM Grand hotel-casino, according to a police email.

There is no credible information that any shots have been fired, and no victims have been located, the email said.

A tweet from Metro captain Dori Koren later deemed the property safe, saying, “Our units responded within seconds and confirmed there was no shooting and no evidence of a gun crime at all.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.