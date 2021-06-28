Police find no evidence of person with a gun at Strip casino
The Metropolitan Police Department investigated a report of a person with a gun Monday afternoon at a Strip casino.
The police were called at 3:15 p.m. to the MGM Grand hotel-casino, according to a police email.
There is no credible information that any shots have been fired, and no victims have been located, the email said.
A tweet from Metro captain Dori Koren later deemed the property safe, saying, “Our units responded within seconds and confirmed there was no shooting and no evidence of a gun crime at all.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
