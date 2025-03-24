78°F
The Strip

Police: Homeless person found dead in front of The Mirage

An area in front of The Mirage is cordoned off with police tape Sunday afternoon after police said an apparently homeless person died in front of the closed resort on Sunday, March 23, 2025. (Noble Brigham/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
An area in front of The Mirage is cordoned off with police tape Sunday afternoon after police said an apparently homeless person died in front of the closed resort on Sunday, March 23, 2025. (Noble Brigham/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 23, 2025 - 5:39 pm
 

An apparently homeless person died on the Las Vegas Strip in front of the resort formerly known as The Mirage, police said Sunday.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the person appears to have died of natural causes.

Near a bus stop on Las Vegas Boulevard, a section of sidewalk littered with trash and a battered sneaker was cordoned off with crime scene tape late Sunday afternoon, but tourists were still able to walk through the area. One Metro officer watched over the scene. The body was no longer visible.

The Mirage closed in July and is expected to reopen as the Hard Rock Las Vegas in 2027.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

