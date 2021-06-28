Police investigate false report of gunman on Las Vegas Strip

The police were called at 3:15 p.m. to MGM Grand, according to a police email.

The MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department says it is investigating a report of a shooting Monday afternoon at a Strip casino.

There is no credible information that any shots have been fired, and no victims have been located, the email said.

Officers are on the property trying to locate the person who allegedly waved a gun, the email said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

