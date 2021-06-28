106°F
The Strip

Police investigate false report of gunman on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2021 - 4:10 pm
 
The MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department says it is investigating a report of a shooting Monday afternoon at a Strip casino.

The police were called at 3:15 p.m. to the MGM Grand hotel-casino, according to a police email.

There is no credible information that any shots have been fired, and no victims have been located, the email said.

Officers are on the property trying to locate the person who allegedly waved a gun, the email said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

