Police investigate fatal crash on south end of Las Vegas Strip

Investigators are responding to a deadly crash on the south end of the Strip, Las Vegas police said.

Police responded about 5:15 p.m. to reports of a motorcycle-versus-limousine crash at Las Vegas Boulevard and Russell Road, Lt. Patricia Cervantes said.

Cervantes said it was a fatal crash, and the department’s deadly crash team would handle the investigation.

She said the northbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard would be shut down at Sunset Road while police investigated.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

