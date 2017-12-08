ad-fullscreen
The Strip

Police investigate fatal crash on south end of Las Vegas Strip

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2017 - 5:57 pm
 

Investigators are responding to a deadly crash on the south end of the Strip, Las Vegas police said.

Police responded about 5:15 p.m. to reports of a motorcycle-versus-limousine crash at Las Vegas Boulevard and Russell Road, Lt. Patricia Cervantes said.

Cervantes said it was a fatal crash, and the department’s deadly crash team would handle the investigation.

She said the northbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard would be shut down at Sunset Road while police investigated.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
The Strip Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like