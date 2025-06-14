97°F
Police investigating fire on Las Vegas Strip

Clark County Fire Department responded after a tree in the center median of South Las Vegas Bou ...
Clark County Fire Department responded after a tree in the center median of South Las Vegas Boulevard caught fire early Saturday morning. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 14, 2025 - 8:30 am
 

A tree in the center median of South Las Vegas Boulevard caught fire early Saturday morning, after fireworks were allegedly thrown from a moving vehicle, according to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to the scene and quickly extinguished the flames, which were contained. No injuries were reported.

Police said an investigation determined that a white SUV was seen driving erratically in the area, and an unknown occupant us believed to have tossed fireworks that started the fire.

The incident remains under investigation.

