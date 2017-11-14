Police investigating shooting on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning on the Strip that left one man hospitalized.

Monte Carlo on the Las Vegas Strip (Google)

The shooting was reported about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on Las Vegas Boulevard South in front of the Monte Carlo, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

One man was shot and has been hospitalized, Gordon said. His condition was unknown. Police were continuing to search for the shooter.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

