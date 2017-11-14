ad-fullscreen
The Strip

Police investigating shooting on Las Vegas Strip

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2017 - 7:19 am
 

Las Vegas police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting on the Strip.

The shooting was reported about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on Las Vegas Boulevard South in front of the Monte Carlo, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

One man was shot and has been hospitalized, Gordon said. His condition was unknown. Police were continuing to search for the shooter.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
The Strip Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like