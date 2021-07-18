103°F
The Strip

Pop-up vaccine clinic held on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2021 - 6:00 pm
 
Updated July 17, 2021 - 7:11 pm
Kelly Gaskins, a representative with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, poses for a photo ...
Kelly Gaskins, a representative with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, poses for a photo with comedian Brad Garrett during a pop-up vaccination clinic at the former Double Barrel Roadhouse space at Park MGM on Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Stephanie Reyes, of Las Vegas, receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination during a pop-up vaccina ...
Stephanie Reyes, of Las Vegas, receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination during a pop-up vaccination clinic hosted by MGM Resorts International and Immunize Nevada at the former Double Barrel Roadhouse space at Park MGM on Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Comedian Brad Garrett, left, announces one of the raffle winners during a pop-up vaccination cl ...
Comedian Brad Garrett, left, announces one of the raffle winners during a pop-up vaccination clinic hosted by MGM Resorts International and Immunize Nevada at the former Double Barrel Roadhouse space at Park MGM on Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Gov. Steve Sisolak takes a video of comedian Brad Garrett during a pop-up vaccination clinic ho ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak takes a video of comedian Brad Garrett during a pop-up vaccination clinic hosted by MGM Resorts International and Immunize Nevada at the former Double Barrel Roadhouse space at Park MGM on Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
People who received a COVID-19 vaccination watch to see if their name is drawn from a raffle du ...
People who received a COVID-19 vaccination watch to see if their name is drawn from a raffle during a pop-up vaccination clinic at the former Double Barrel Roadhouse space at Park MGM on Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Audrey Vallapudua, of Las Vegas, receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a pop-up vaccinati ...
Audrey Vallapudua, of Las Vegas, receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a pop-up vaccination clinic hosted by MGM Resorts International and Immunize Nevada at the former Double Barrel Roadhouse space at Park MGM on Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A pop-up vaccination clinic hosted by MGM Resorts International and Immunize Nevada is open for ...
A pop-up vaccination clinic hosted by MGM Resorts International and Immunize Nevada is open for anyone to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine at the former Double Barrel Roadhouse space at Park MGM on Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Showgirls and a Vegas Golden Knight encourage passersby to get a free COVID-19 vaccination duri ...
Showgirls and a Vegas Golden Knight encourage passersby to get a free COVID-19 vaccination during a pop-up vaccination clinic hosted by MGM Resorts International and Immunize Nevada at the former Double Barrel Roadhouse space at Park MGM on Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Vaccinations, entertainment and some expensive prizes were offered at #VivaVaxVegas, a Strip-side vaccination clinic at Park MGM.

The pop-up clinic was a partnership among the state, Immunize Nevada, the Nevada Resort Association and others.

The event featured live entertainment, prize drawings and surprise guests.

Anyone 12 or older who has not been vaccinated was encouraged to walk in and take advantage of this opportunity, free of charge.

The giveaways were separate from the Vax Nevada Days initiative. Eligible Nevadans who initiate vaccination on Saturday will be included in the Vax Nevada Days program.

Prizes included concert, hotel and sports packages. They included a Bruno Mars concert package for two and a package for four to attend a Las Vegas Raiders game.

