Pop-up vaccine clinic held on Las Vegas Strip
Vaccinations, entertainment and some expensive prizes were offered at #VivaVaxVegas, a Strip-side vaccination clinic at Park MGM.
The pop-up clinic was a partnership among the state, Immunize Nevada, the Nevada Resort Association and others.
The event featured live entertainment, prize drawings and surprise guests.
Anyone 12 or older who has not been vaccinated was encouraged to walk in and take advantage of this opportunity, free of charge.
The giveaways were separate from the Vax Nevada Days initiative. Eligible Nevadans who initiate vaccination on Saturday will be included in the Vax Nevada Days program.
Prizes included concert, hotel and sports packages. They included a Bruno Mars concert package for two and a package for four to attend a Las Vegas Raiders game.