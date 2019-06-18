Portion of Las Vegas Strip to close for pedestrian bridge work

Work on a new bridge on the Las Vegsa Strip, linking Park MGM and the MGM Grand, will affect traffic overnight on a trio of days beginning Monday night.

Installation of beams and girders for the new bridge going over Las Vegas Boulevard South from Park Avenue, linking Park MGM and the MGM Grand, will affect traffic overnight on a trio of days beginning Monday night, Clark County officials announced Tuesday.

The closures are as follows:

• Monday night-Tuesday morning: From 11 p.m. to 10 a.m., northbound Las Vegas Boulevard will close to through traffic between Tropicana and Harmon avenues.

• June 25-26: From 11 p.m. to 10 a.m., southbound Las Vegas Boulevard will close to through traffic between Tropicana and Harmon avenues.

• June 26-27: From 11 p.m. to 10 a.m., southbound Las Vegas Boulevard will close to through traffic between Tropicana and Harmon avenues.

Las Vegas Boulevard between Harmon and Park avenues will remain open to local business traffic only. Employees and customers of the affected businesses will be able to use a special detour to get to the parking areas of those businesses.

General traffic will be directed to detours around the closure that will primarily use Tropicana, Harmon and Koval Lane.

Pedestrian access will be open during the work hours with intermittent delays to pedestrians in the area.

“There will be times when pedestrians will be asked to wait while equipment or material is being moved near the sidewalk, but the sidewalks will be open for most of the time,” said county spokesman Dan Kulin.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area, expect delays and follow the suggested detours.

The bridges are part of an effort to increase pedestrian safety on the busiest street in Las Vegas. Additionally, the county is installing bollards, or steel posts, up and down Las Vegas Boulevard between Sahara Avenue and Russell Road. The county already placed 1,600 bollards since October 2017 and is placing 3,000 more.

The 4-foot-tall posts are strong enough to stop a flatbed truck traveling 55 mph, according to government officials.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.