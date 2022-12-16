Possible Lake Mead closures sending boaters to Las Vegas Strip

A parade of boats will take place on the Strip as Las Vegas boating enthusiasts protest the possible closure of boating ramps.

Boater Vance Randall with his boat at Lake Mead Marina near Boulder City on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Boats docked at Lake Mead Marina near Boulder City on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A parade of boats will take place Friday afternoon on the Las Vegas Strip as boating enthusiasts protest the possible closure of boating ramps at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

“Just of the people I know, we will have 25 to 30 trailers with boats in one lane on the Strip starting close to 4 p.m.,” said organizer Vance Randall. “There could be more. We will stay in one lane and drive north on the Strip from Tropicana as far as boat owners want to go.”

The goal is to raise awareness of the National Park Service’s recent effort to evaluate and possibly close boat ramps at Lake Mead, Randall said.

A public hearing was held at Boulder City on Dec. 7 to answer questions about the effort to study the boat ramp situation at the nation’s largest reservoir. One of three options the park service listed is to not maintain and eventually close and remove boat ramps.

“It really is such a small budget issue,” Randall said. “Back in 2019, the park service agreed to a five-year plan to maintain the ramps and here it’s not five years and they are talking abut closing them.”

A coalition of businesses has been formed in an effort to raise awareness of the issue.

“The park service and the Bureau of Reclamation are taking public comment online about boating on Lake Mead, and people need to speak up and give their opinions,” said Bruce Nelson, owner of Lake Mead Marina. “Several businesses are forming a coalition to help combat” the possible ramp closures.

The Bureau of Reclamation is taking comments until Dec. 20, and the park service it taking them until Dec. 23, Nelson said. People can go here to find information and links to where to leave comments.

A similar parade was held in 2013 when a government shutdown closed Lake Mead because of a temporary lack of funding.

