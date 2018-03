Almost 1,000 NV Energy customers are without power Thursday morning in the central valley.

NV Energy workers prepare to remove and replace a broken wood electric pole at Industrial Park, near Sahara Avenue, on Thursday, March 8, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The outage, which was caused by a car crash, is centered around Sahara Avenue and Industrial Road, according to the power company. The outage was reported at 5 a.m.

NV Energy restored power to most customers by 10 a.m.

Sahara Avenue and Industrial Road, las vegas, nv