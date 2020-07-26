82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
The Strip

Protesters march peacefully on Las Vegas Strip in anti-racism rally

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2020 - 6:48 pm
 
Updated July 26, 2020 - 12:35 am

More than 100 protesters marched up and down the Strip on Saturday night during a peaceful anti-racism and Black Lives Matter demonstration also organized to bring attention to ongoing protests in Portland, Oregon.

People began gathering at the Bellagio fountains and started marching down Las Vegas Boulevard South about 7:30 p.m.

The group chanted phrases that have been repeated throughout the country during Black Lives Matter protests, while also calling out the deaths of Las Vegas Valley men. Demonstrators referenced Byron Williams, Tashii Brown and Jorge Gomez, who were either killed by Metropolitan Police Department officers or died in Metro custody.

Throughout the protest, organizers on megaphones directed the group to stay on the sidewalk and not block the pathway. When someone tossed a water bottle toward a man driving a truck with an American flag, who had flipped off protesters, the organizers quickly rushed in to prevent further interactions with the driver.

Zyera Dorsey, who helped organize the protest, picked up a megaphone and addressed reporters before the march, emphasizing that the protest would be peaceful, despite what she said were recent misleading local news articles. She later told the Review-Journal that the turnout was “beautiful.”

At about 9:35 p.m., the group paused in front of the entrance to the Wynn, and a man leaned out the window of a nearby car holding a “Trump 2020” flag and shouting at protesters. The demonstrators booed and yelled at him, and when one man ran toward the car the driver quickly sped through a red light after swerving toward the pedestrian.

Before the march began, Jonathan MacArther, a Las Vegas defense attorney, said that it was his ninth demonstration he’s attended in town. MacArther said he showed up Saturday night to support demonstrators in Portland.

He also said he was more worried about police using tear gas or firing “less-than-lethal” projectiles, then he was worried about the potential for demonstrators to turn violent.

MacArthur, who is Black, said he’s always been a supporter of anti-racism movements.

“This is the moment that we’ve been waiting for white people to have all our lives,” he said about this year’s protests across the U.S.

Lyndsey Truesdell, 23, of Henderson, and Savannah Pryslek, 23, of Spring Valley, said Saturday marked their third and seventh protests respectively since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Pryslek said she will continue to protest until “systematic injustice” is stopped.

Protesters remained on the Strip, with marchers walking southbound to the Aria and then northbound to Fashion Show Mall.

Details about a protest at the Bellagio were mentioned in a Thursday blog post on itsgoingdown.org, which was publicizing protests in other cities that the website said were in response to clashes between demonstrators and military-style federal agents in Portland.

Concern voiced

On Friday, U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield told the Review-Journal that he was concerned Saturday’s protest would turn violent and that demonstrators would target the federal courthouse in Las Vegas. But the group stayed miles away from the federal building.

Federal agents in Portland have arrested dozens during nightly demonstrations against racial injustice that often turn violent,The Associated Press reported. The Department of Homeland Security tweeted last week that federal agents were barricaded in Portland’s federal courthouse at one point and had lasers pointed at their eyes in an attempt to blind them.

Meanwhile, Oregon’s attorney general has attempted to sue, saying that federal agents have whisked people away in unmarked vehicles, The Associated Press said.

While Portland has been in the national spotlight in recent days, protests have erupted throughout the county since May over Floyd’s death. The 46-year-old died in Minneapolis police custody after officer Derek Chauvin, who has since been charged with murder, knelt on the handcuffed man’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

The protests in Las Vegas have been largely peaceful, but on June 1, demonstrator Jorge Gomez was shot and killed by Metropolitan Police Department officers, and Metro officer Shay Mikalonis was shot and seriously injured while attempting to arrest someone during a protest.

Metro police have arrested dozens of protesters in Las Vegas, including legal observers and two journalists, and have used teargas and “less-than-lethal” projectiles to disperse crowds. The department has said that some officers have been injured by demonstrators throwing rocks and water bottles.

No one was seen being arrested on Saturday night.

Minor incident

The group mostly interacted with the police through chants on Saturday night. One person held a sign reading, “Divest LVMPD Invest In The Community,” referencing the national “defund the police” movement to reallocate police budgets to other community resources.

At one point during the protest, someone pulled over in a car and appeared to be exchanging water bottles with the protesters. About eight officers pulled the car over, as the group chanted, “It’s just water” and “Leave them alone.”

In messages to a reporter, Ashley Lesieur said her friend was driving north on Las Vegas Boulevard and passed the protesters. Her friend pulled over and Lesieur handed out waters from a cooler.

Police did not say why they were pulled over, “even though we asked,” Lesieur said. “They said, ‘Do you see the red and blue lights? That’s why.’”

Lesieur said she could hear the marchers chanting. “It just speaks to the feeling of unity in the BLM movement,” she said.

She was given a traffic citation for “opening door in traffic prohibited unless reasonably safe,” with a note that said “did exit vehicle in travel lane handing out water to group.”

Lesieur disputed the last part, saying she had pulled off of the main lanes.

“I look forward to seeing their evidence that I did this when I go to court,” she said.

The march ended in front of the Bellagio fountains. Chants of “Jorge Gomez” blocked out the music playing as the fountains danced, and Dorsey took to the megaphone to call for police to release surveillance footage of Gomez’s shooting.

Police have said Gomez pointed a rifle at officers before he was shot 19 times by four officers June 1 in front of the federal courthouse during a protest. There is no body-camera footage of the shooting.

“I don’t care what he did,” Dorsey shouted into the microphone. “It’s not justified for anybody to be shot 19 times.”

She then told the crowd to leave and walk in groups to their cars. The group of protesters, which had not dwindled in size during the march, left without any noticeable interactions with police.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Man drowns in Bellagio fountains on Las Vegas Strip
Man drowns in Bellagio fountains on Las Vegas Strip
2
Left-wing activists planning protest on the Las Vegas Strip
Left-wing activists planning protest on the Las Vegas Strip
3
Nevada has deadliest week from COVID-19, worse may be in store
Nevada has deadliest week from COVID-19, worse may be in store
4
Winners of $269K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas can’t hide smiles
Winners of $269K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas can’t hide smiles
5
Protesters march peacefully on Las Vegas Strip in anti-racism rally
Protesters march peacefully on Las Vegas Strip in anti-racism rally
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Eyewitness recounts man's drowning at Bellagio fountains - Video
Kayla Eklund said she called 911 Friday morning after she and her friend witnessed a man jump into the water at the Bellagio fountains. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pedestrian killed when struck by a vehicle in south Las Vegas - Video
A man was struck and killed by a vehicle when he ran onto Las Vegas Boulevard South near Windmill Lane in south Las Vegas early Wednesday, July 22. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lead investigator of local COVID-19 vaccine trial talks about hopeful outcomes
Dr. Michael Levin, investigator for the phase three trial of the first COVID-19 vaccine developed in the U.S. by the National Institute of Health and Moderna Inc., talks about what health experts hope to learn from the trial. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Activists, union: Support only Black-owned businesses Monday - VIDEO
Social justice activists and a major labor union banded together Monday to keep attention on the Black Lives Matter movement. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
No Mask Nevada protests governor's mask mandate in Henderson - VIDEO
About 200 people gathered in Henderson on Saturday morning to protest Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mask mandate.The demonstration was organized by No Mask Nevada, a political action committee. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police: Mom Arrested in Fatal Crash Drove 121 MPH - VIDEO
A 23-year-old woman arrested Sunday night after a crash that killed her 1-year-old son was driving 121 mph at the time of the collision, according to a Las Vegas police report. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Owner of Mario’s West Side Market talks about his role in community - Video
Mario Berlanga, owner of Mario’s West Side Market, talks about his role in the community and his thoughts on the recent Black Lives Matter protests. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trustees approve CCSD fall school reopening plan with caveat - VIDEO
In a marathon meeting Thursday night, Clark County School District trustees approved a plan to reopen schools this fall with the caveat that additional details about how to do so would come back before the board. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jara says time for debate is over on CCSD reopening plan - VIDEO
With pressure growing for the Clark County School District to modify its school reopening plan, Superintendent Jesus Jara said Tuesday that the time has come to move forward on the existing blueprint. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RTC considers route changes as pandemic affects ridership, revenue - Video
Stung by a drop in public bus ridership because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is considering systemwide service changes. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)v
Fireworks light up Las Vegas - Video
Las Vegas celebrated the Fourth of July with fireworks lighting up the entire valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fireworks in the Moapa sky - Video
Fireworks explode near Moapa Paiute Travel Plaza during Fourth of July festivities in Moapa, northwest of Las Vegas, on Saturday, July 4, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fourth of July fireworks at Plaza in downtown Las Vegas - Video
Fourth of July fireworks at the Plaza casino lit up the night sky in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas teen shares COVID-19 story on social media - Video
Kaydee Asher speaks with the RJ about what it's like having COVID-19, how she may have contracted the virus, and how she's using her platform to tell other young people to be safe. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis moved to spinal cord center.
Paralyzed Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis was being transferred to an out-of-state medical facility Wednesday morning for treatment of a severe spinal cord injury. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mahagony fire timelapse
Timelapse of Mt.Charleston Mahogany fire as seen from Skye Canyon. (Andrea Leal)
Summerlin will have virtual 4th of July parade - Video
The Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade will be held virtually this year on July 4. Golden Knights players Nate Schmidt and Alec Martinez will take part. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Effort to fight illegal fireworks resumes for Fourth of July (PSAs) - Video
Law enforcement in Clark County will take part in the interagency "You Light It, We Write It” campaign to crack down on the use of illegal fireworks in the Las Vegas Valley this Fourth of July. (Clark County)
Henderson police officers test positive for COVID-19 - Video
Two officers with the Henderson Police Department received positive test results for coronavirus on June 21, 2020. The officers were assigned to the Training and Development Unit. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tech problems on DMV website cause long lines - Video
Las Vegas residents have been standing in line for hours frustrated because they can't make an appointment on the Department of Motor Vehicles website due to technical issues. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
News COVID-19 testing site opening at Texas Station - Video
The Texas Station site is operating in addition to the drive-thru testing site in the UNLV Tropicana parking garage next to the Thomas & Mack Center. Both sites are operated by Clark County and University Medical Center in partnership with the Nevada National Guard. (Renee Summerour and Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Lives Matter protest mural on Juneteenth - Video
Amy Van Rosen with the Good All Day Collective joins volunteers to create a Black Lives Matter protest mural on the Majestic Repertory Theatre building in downtown Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada tribal nations keep their people safe from coronavirus - Video
Tribal members at Walker River Paiute Tribe's Walker River Indian Reservation in Schurz and at Reno-Sparks Indian Colony's Hungry Valley Reservation take care of their own in the age of coronavirus. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Victims of the Alpine fire discuss life after 6 months - Video
Residents who were victims in the Alpine Apartment Fire on Dec. 21 recall what happened and some of the struggles they are facing after six months. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Family welcomes baby during pandemic in Spain - Video
Henderson native Air Force Maj. Chris Stein, stationed at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spain, and his wife dealt with the coronavirus pandemic, diagnoses for COVID-19 and having an unexpected home birth for their third child. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jara to present school reopening plan to CCSD board next week - VIDEO
A much-anticipated plan for reopening doors at the Clark County School District will come before the board next week, according to Superintendent Jesus Jara.
Foster mom corrals an armful of kids at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children - Video
Tytaliayah Parker cares her five foster kids and her biological daughter at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children in Boulder City. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Resident of apartment complex where fire occurred said he didn’t hear fire alarm - Video
Travis Mattsson, who has lived at Siegel Suites Las Vegas Boulevard for a year, said he didn’t hear a fire alarm in his unit. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vigil held in downtown Las Vegas - VIDEO
The Forced Trajectory Project conducted a vigil downtown on Saturday evening to honor those lost to police violence. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Volunteer drivers deliver restaurant-quality meals to those in need - Video
Graffiti Bao, a restaurant, is partnering with Delivering with Dignity to provide restaurant-quality meals to those in need. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Train carrying decommissioned nuclear reactor passes through Las Vegas - VIDEO
The train carrying a decommissioned nuclear reactor vessel from Southern California is passing through Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Southern Nevada Health District COVID-19 update
Southern Nevada Health District staff conduct a video briefing to provide updates about the public health agency’s COVID-19 response in Clark County.
THE LATEST