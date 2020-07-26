Protesters marching on Las Vegas Strip in anti-racism rally — WATCH LIVE

Demonstrators are marching on the Strip tonight for an anti-racism and Black Lives Matter protest, which organizers on social media emphasized would be peaceful.

Protesters march on the Las Vegas Strip, Saturday, July 25, 2020, for an anti-racism and Black Lives Matter demonstration. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

About 70 protesters marched down the Strip on Saturday evening as part of an anti-racism and Black Lives Matter demonstration.

Protesters had gathered shortly before 7 p.m. for the event slated to begin in front of the Bellagio. Organizers had previously emphasized on Facebook that they wanted the demonstration to be peaceful.

Before the protest one woman with a megaphone addressed reporters and again said the protest would be peaceful, despite recent articles she said were misleading.

By 7:30 p.m. protesters were marching down the Strip chanting, “Black Lives Matter” and “Hands up, don’t shoot.” There were about 70 people as of 7:45 p.m.

One protester, Jonathan MacArthur, a defense attorney in Las Vegas, said Saturday’s demonstration marked his ninth protest in town.

MacArthur, who is Black, said he’s always been a supporter of anti-racism movements. He said he came out Saturday in a show of solidarity for the demonstrators in Portland.

“This is the moment that we’ve been waiting for white people to have all our lives,” he said about the national protests from this year.

Details about a 7 p.m. protest at the Bellagio were mentioned in a Thursday blog post on itsgoingdown.org, which stated protests were in response to clashes between demonstrators and military-style federal agents in Portland, Oregon. The blog also referenced social media posts calling for protests in more than 30 additional cities on Saturday, including New York, Seattle, Phoenix, Dallas, Minneapolis and Washington, D.C.

Nakitaa Fletcher, one of the organizers, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in a Facebook message that she planned the protest weeks ago and had no idea how it wound up shared on the website.

“Our protest was to continue to bring awareness to the corruption within law enforcement and continue to apply pressure on those in power here in Vegas,” she said.

In a Facebook post, she said that the protest is not intended to “engage in any type of violence or destroying our city.

“We know that as a community we are having this protest to share the movement against police brutality and we know that we must continue to apply pressure until the police system has been reformed and defunded,” Fletcher said.

U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield said late Friday that he is concerned the protest could turn violent and that he doesn’t “want what is occurring in Portland to occur in Nevada.”

“We fully support the rights of our citizens granted in the U.S. Constitution during these turbulent times in our country,” he said. “What cannot be allowed is the disruption of the court by acts of violence against the court or destruction of the court facilities.”

Federal agents in Portland have arrested dozens during nightly demonstrations against racial injustice that often turn violent, The Associated Press reported. The Department of Homeland Security tweeted this week that federal agents were barricaded in Portland’s federal courthouse at one point and had lasers pointed at their eyes in an attempt to blind them.

Meanwhile, Oregon’s attorney general has attempted to sue, saying that federal agents have whisked people away in unmarked vehicles, The Associated Press said. Federal agents on Friday night again used tear gas and flash bangs in Portland to disperse a crowd that had gathered at the city’s federal courthouse.

While Portland has been in the national spotlight in recent days, protests have erupted throughout the county since May over the death of George Floyd. The 46-year-old died in Minneapolis police custody after officer Derek Chauvin, who has since been charged with murder, knelt on the handcuffed man’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

The protests in Las Vegas have been largely peaceful, but on June 1, demonstrator Jorge Gomez was shot and killed by Metropolitan Police Department officers, and Metro officer Shay Mikalonis was shot and seriously injured while attempting to arrest someone during a protest.

Metro police have arrested dozens of protesters in Las Vegas, including legal observers and two journalists, and have used teargas and “less-than-lethal” projectiles to disperse crowds. The department has said that some officers have been injured by demonstrators throwing rocks and water bottles.

