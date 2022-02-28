Resorts World rooms checked before half-marathon

It was a “precautionary safety measure,” mandated by the Metropolitan Police Department, a spokesperson said.

Resorts World is pictured during the Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas half marathon and 10-kilometer races on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Resorts World officials inspected all Strip-facing rooms Sunday before the Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas half-marathon, a spokesperson said.

It wasn’t clear if police had inspected rooms at other casinos on the Strip.

Resorts World was the host property for the races and home to a three-day expo.

This story has been updated to clarify who performed the room inspections at Resort World.