Resorts World rooms checked before half-marathon
It was a “precautionary safety measure,” mandated by the Metropolitan Police Department, a spokesperson said.
Resorts World officials inspected all Strip-facing rooms Sunday before the Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas half-marathon, a spokesperson said.
It was a “precautionary safety measure,” mandated by the Metropolitan Police Department, a spokesperson said.
It wasn’t clear if police had inspected rooms at other casinos on the Strip.
Resorts World was the host property for the races and home to a three-day expo.
Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com.
This story has been updated to clarify who performed the room inspections at Resort World.