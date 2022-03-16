68°F
'Rick and Morty' free pop-up coming to the Strip this week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 15, 2022 - 7:37 pm
 
Updated March 15, 2022 - 9:38 pm
Las Vegas locals and basketball fans can get “schwifty” at the first-ever “Morty’s Mayhem” pop-up.

Located in the East Garden Plaza at Resorts World Las Vegas (3000 S Las Vegas Blvd), Wendy’s and Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty are partnering to bring the immersive experience to the Strip

The pop-up will bring the show off the screen and onto the Strip with animations of Wendy’s breakfast characters in the Rick and Morty universe, and the return of the elusive Pickle Rick Frosty.

While in the alternate universe, fans can also play and watch games, score exclusive swag and try items from Wendy’s menu lineup.

Wendy’s is also offering local deals including $1 Dave’s Single via Wendy’s App with Mobile Order through April 10, half off breakfast via Wendy’s App through March 31 ad $0 delivery fee with Wendy’s In-App Delivery through April 4.

The free pop-up runs from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. March 17 through March 20, 2022.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.

The collection of National Geographic photography will show natural and man-made wonders and phenomena few people have ever seen. The “Rarely Seen” collection is inspired by a book of a similar name.