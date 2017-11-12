Rock ’n’ Roll Marathon runners take over Strip, Las Vegas streets

Roads are already closing on the Strip and downtown to make way for Rock ’n’ Roll Marathon runners.

Race participants pass the start line during the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Roads are already closing on the Strip and downtown to make way for Rock ’n’ Roll Marathon runners.

The marathon is affecting traffic Sunday on Interstate 15 and other roadways around the Strip and downtown for most of the day.





At 9 a.m., traffic had already been diverted from southbound Las Vegas Boulevard between Spring Mountain and Flamingo roads, a list provided by the Metropolitan Police Department shows.

Starting at noon, the northbound lanes at Las Vegas Boulevard closed from Tropicana Avenue to Sunset Road, also the southbound lanes from Harmon Avenue to Tropicana Avenue. All of Park Avenue, from Las Vegas Boulevard to Frank Sinatra Drive, also closed.

Runners will take over by 2:30 p.m., when both directions of Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed for about 10 miles between Sunset Road and Ogden Avenue. Sections of downtown streets will close at the same time, including Carson, Bridger and Bonneville avenues; Casino Center and Oakey boulevards; and Main, Third, Fourth and Eighth streets.

Also, the I-15 off-ramps to eastbound Spring Mountain will close at 2:30 p.m., with the northbound I-15 off-ramp to eastbound Charleston Boulevard and the southbound I-15 off-ramp to eastbound Sahara Avenue.

The roads will reopen on a rolling basis from 8 to 11:30 p.m., except for Las Vegas Boulevard southbound between Spring Mountain Road to Flamingo Road, which will remain closed until 2 a.m.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter. Staff writer Art Marroquin contributed.