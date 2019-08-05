Roller coaster at Circus Circus in Las Vegas reopens after accident

The Circus Circus Adventuredome rollercoaster that was shut down in March after a double amputee fell from the ride has reopened after a lengthy inspection and worker retraining.

The closed El Loco roller coaster in Circus Circus Adventuredome in Las Vegas Thursday, April 4, 2019. The ride was reopened on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The closed El Loco roller coaster in Circus Circus Adventuredome in Las Vegas Thursday, April 4, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The closed El Loco roller coaster in Circus Circus Adventuredome in Las Vegas Thursday, April 4, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The closed El Loco roller coaster in Circus Circus Adventuredome in Las Vegas Thursday, April 4, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The closed El Loco roller coaster in Circus Circus Adventuredome in Las Vegas Thursday, April 4, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

In this March 25, 2019, file photo, a banner of El Loco Roller Coaster is seen at Circus Circus in Las Vegas. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

A Circus Circus Adventuredome rollercoaster that was shut down in March after a double amputee fell from the ride has reopened following an “extensive” monthslong ride inspection and renewed employee training.

El Loco, which was built in 2013 by manufacturer S&S Worldwide, reopened Friday, just over four months after a woman was ejected from the rollercoaster on March 25. Clark County officials have declined to say whether the woman was missing her legs or arms, but have said that she had lost her limbs before the fall.

In a statement, MGM Resorts International, which owns Circus Circus, said: “We are incredibly saddened that one of our guests was injured, and we made examining that incident and working closely with county officials and other experts a priority. The ride’s re-opening follows an extensive inspection and re-certification process. As always, the safety of our guests is among our top concerns.”

The woman, who is in her mid-20s to early 30s, was ejected from her seat on El Loco, which goes up to 44 mph, sometime between 2:29 p.m. and 2:35 p.m. on March 25, according to a prohibited-use notice placed on the ride after her fall.

She was taken to a hospital that afternoon, but neither Clark County nor MGM Resorts International have released details regarding the woman’s condition.

According to MGM Resorts spokesman Brian Ahern, all Adventuredome ride operators were put through “an extensive retraining and recertification process” following the incident.

In addition, revised ride safety disclaimers have been posted in several areas “for increased public view” based on the ride’s updated operation manual. Resort officials on Monday did not further elaborate on the updates made to the manual.

Rides within Clark County are typically inspected annually by an approved third-party company in addition to any unannounced inspections that may be conducted throughout the year by the Clark County Department of Building Fire Prevention.

But since the woman’s fall, MGM Resorts also has expanded its inspection schedule, with inspections now being done daily, according to Ahern.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.