Sands Hotel and Casino opened 66 years ago— PHOTO ARCHIVE

The Sands Hotel and Casino opened its doors on December 5, 1952. The resort became famously known as the home of the Rat Pack: Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Joey Bishop and Peter Lawford.
After a 44-year run, the resort was imploded on November 26, 1996, and the site became home to the Venetian (opened 1999) and Palazzo (opened 2007).
In honor of the anniversary, we took a look through our archive at pictures of the grand opening of the resort.
