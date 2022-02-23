‘Second chance at life’ brings couple together for 2-22-22 wedding

A Minnesota couple who both had heart transplants wed in Las Vegas on Tuesday — 02-22-22 — one of hundreds of couples in town for the lucky wedding date.

Sheila Daley, left, and James Dunbar, share a kiss during their wedding ceremony at the Wynn hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It’s not often someone gets a second chance at love. It’s rarer to get a second chance at life. That’s why on “Twosday” — 02-22-22 — Sheila Daley and James Dunbar married, celebrate their second chances that came in the form of their relationship and heart transplants.

The Rochester, Minnesota couple were one of thousands celebrating their nuptials Tuesday as people flock to Las Vegas to wed on the lucky date.

Daley, 62, and Dunbar, 57, have known each other for years as colleagues at the same country club, the couple said. Dunbar, who had a heart transplant in 2015 after a heart attack, became someone that Daley could relate to when she was diagnosed with a genetic heart condition several years later.

“It became more fresh in mind, like there’s someone who has gone through this that I’m going to have to,” Daley said. “But it’s hard to say whether we would have gotten together. I think that this was a big part of it, that we both shared this.”

“I fell in love with you right away,” Dunbar, a Realtor, added. “You kept getting sicker and sicker, slower and more rundown. Then to go into this heart transplant surgery is amazing. It’s an eight-hour surgery and the recovery — she bounced back so fast after the transplant, it was so inspiring. Then I knew she was going to outlive me, so I just had to marry her.”

The couple tied the knot at the Wynn hotel at 10 a.m. with about 50 guests in attendance, including their adult children and Daley’s parents. They said they were particularly happy to be together after knowing how precious life is.

“We just know the importance,” Daley, a psychologist, said. “You can’t control time. There’s only so much time and we just really wanted to spend that time together with our gratitude for being organ recipients.”

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.