Several hurt in blaze at newly rebranded Strip casino

The fire occurred on the 19th floor of the Horseshoe Casino on Friday night.

Pedestrians walk between the Horseshoe Las Vegas, left, and Paris Las Vegas on the Strip Friday, April 28, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Several people were injured after a fire broke out at a Strip casino Friday night.

The fire was reported at 8:50 p.m. at the Horseshoe Casino at 3645 S. Las Vegas Blvd., the Clark County Fire Department said.

The second-alarm fire “was called due to the high potential for injury.” The department said crews went to the 19th floor and found a “small fire.” The blaze was contained to a small area.

The department said some people “sought medical attention on scene, but none of them requested transportation to a hospital.” There were no reports of firefighter injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no dollar loss amount has been determined, the department said.

Horseshoe rebranded from Bally’s in December, making it the 10th Horseshoe-branded property in the Caesars Entertainment portfolio.

History of Strip fires

— In March, two floors of the Mandalay Bay resort were temporarily evacuated because of a small fire.

— In 2008, a three-alarm fire burned the top floors of the Monte Carlo (now Park MGM), forcing thousands of guests to evacuate and sending at least 13 people to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

— In 1981, a fire raced through the upper floors of the Las Vegas Hilton as the high-rise was being outfitted with more modern fire safety equipment, killing eight people and injuring more than 200.

— In 1980, a fire hit the MGM Grand, the worst blaze in Las Vegas history. It killed 87 people and injured hundreds more inside the property. That fire occurred on the site of what is now the Horseshoe.