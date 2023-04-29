Several hurt in Strip casino blaze

The fire occurred on the 19th floor of the Horseshoe Casino.

Pedestrians walk between the Horseshoe Las Vegas, left, and Paris Las Vegas on the Strip Friday, April 28, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Pedestrians walk between the Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas on the Strip Friday, April 28, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Several people were injured after a fire broke out a Strip casino Friday night.

The fire was reported at 8:50 p.m. at the Horseshoe Casino at 3645 S. Las Vegas Blvd., the Clark County Fire Department said.

The second-alarm fire “was called due to the high potential for injury.” The department said crews went to the 19th floor and found a “small fire.” The blaze was contained to a small area.

The department said some people “sought medical attention on scene, but none of them requested transportation to a hospital.” There were no reports of firefighter injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no dollar loss amount has been determined, the department said.