Several hurt in Strip casino blaze
The fire occurred on the 19th floor of the Horseshoe Casino.
Several people were injured after a fire broke out a Strip casino Friday night.
The fire was reported at 8:50 p.m. at the Horseshoe Casino at 3645 S. Las Vegas Blvd., the Clark County Fire Department said.
The second-alarm fire “was called due to the high potential for injury.” The department said crews went to the 19th floor and found a “small fire.” The blaze was contained to a small area.
The department said some people “sought medical attention on scene, but none of them requested transportation to a hospital.” There were no reports of firefighter injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no dollar loss amount has been determined, the department said.