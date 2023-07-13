110°F
The Strip

Shark Reef adds new shark species to aquarium

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 13, 2023 - 1:57 pm
 
Madison Wilbanks, with MGM’s public relations team, watches leopard sharks at the Shark ...
Madison Wilbanks, with MGM’s public relations team, watches leopard sharks at the Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 13, 2023. The Shark Reef welcomed four new shark species—the pyjama shark, leopard shark, horn shark and swell shark—to the aquarium. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
A leopard shark at the Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, ...
A leopard shark at the Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 13, 2023. The Shark Reef welcomed four new shark species—the pyjama shark, leopard shark, horn shark and swell shark—to the aquarium. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The most fin-tastic exhibit on the Strip is adding to its roster.

Mandalay Bay’s Shark Reef unveiled its new “Rocky Coast” exhibit this week, featuring four new species of sharks including the leopard shark, the horn shark, the swell shark and the pyjama shark.

The reef has not seen a new exhibit since the introductions of a komodo dragon and octopus back in 2008.

The area of the aquarium that the new sharks are located in is affectionately called “Cold Corner” by Shark Reef General Curator Jack Jewell because the sharks are located by other cold-water exhibits including the Pacific sea nettles and the giant Pacific octopus.

Each of these sharks are from temperate or cool waters that are similar to the water environment of their new 35,000-gallon tank.

Jewell says he hopes that people are able to learn from the new exhibit and that the Shark Reef is always looking to connect people to animals in their environment.

“With people being aware of the environment these animals live in, we can help protect it,” Jewell said.

Jewell stresses the importance of exposing people to different species and different environments through the aquarium. He says the main goal of the aquarium is to educate people about the environment and the species within it.

Contact Kiara Adams at kadams@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-0399. Follow @kiadams101 on Twitter.

