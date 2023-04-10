Small morning fire on Las Vegas Strip extinguished

The early morning fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damages, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Firefighters battled a small early morning fire at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip.

Fire crews were dispatched to a call of a building fire at 3500 Las Vegas Boulevard South at about 3:15 a.m. Monday, according to an email statement from Clark County Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney.

Crews arrived to find a “haze of smoke” in the area, with security officials pointing to a column behind a decorative facade wall, according to Whitney.

“The crew found a small fire at the base of the column behind the wall,” the statement said. “The engine crew breached the wall and put water on the seat of the fire, extinguishing the fire.”

The Forum Shops is an upscale mall attached to Caesars Palace at Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

The cause of the fire, which caused an estimated $10,000 in damages, was undetermined, Whitney said.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.