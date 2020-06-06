Smoke briefly billows from fire near Bellagio

Bushes and trees near the back of the Bellagio were burning on Saturday afternoon, briefly sending smoke billowing across Interstate 15.

A fire is seen Saturday, June 6, 2020 outside the Bellagio in Las Vegas. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)





A fire occurred near the employee parking garage at the Bellagio on Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)



The flames were seen at about 1:20 p.m. near what appeared to be the employee entrance to the casino in the central Las Vegas Valley. By about 1:40 p.m., the smoke had mostly disappeared after fire trucks were seen spraying the fire with water.

The Clark County Fire Department did not immediately respond to request for comment Saturday. It was not immediately clear what started the fire.

The flames appeared to only affect the plants in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

