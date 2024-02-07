Sphere climber taken into custody by police

A self-proclaimed skyscraper climber who worked his way to the very top of the Sphere said he was trying to raise money.

A man is seen attempting to climb the top of the Sphere in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 7. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police presence outside the Sphere where a man climbed to the top before he was apprehended by police in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Police and firefighter presence outside the Sphere where a man climbed to the top before he was apprehended by police in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A self-proclaimed skyscraper climber worked his way to the very top of the Sphere in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

The man, identified in an online press release as Maison Des Champs, climbs skyscrapers to “to raise money for women in crisis pregnancies,” according to his Instagram page.

Las Vegas police said the climber has been taken into custody. They asked people to avoid the area and to expect road closures, due to emergency vehicles responding.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Des Champs said he was climbing the Sphere to raise money for a homeless woman who is pregnant.

He made his climb during Super Bowl week, when hundreds of thousands of people are expected in Las Vegas for Sunday’s game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.