Spring has sprung at the Bellagio Conservatory — VIDEO

The Bellagio has debuted its spring display themed “Japanese Garden,” which features over 65,000 flowers.

The Bellagio Garden has bloomed into a Japanese spring (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring has sprung at the Bellagio Conservatory.

The Bellagio has debuted its spring display themed “Japanese Garden,” which features over 65,000 flowers.

The garden is ornamented with floral birds and finches and at the center of the display is an ode to Mother Nature. She stands 26 feet tall as she “rises” from the water.

The garden also features a koi pond, waterfall and a teahouse.

Above the garden are 12 paper lanterns and birds made out of seeds. Three vases are decorated with flower petals and leaves.

The display will be up through June 3.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainporgress on Twitter.