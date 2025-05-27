Stars turn out at American Music Awards in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Jennifer Lopez hosted the first AMA show ever in Las Vegas at Fontainebleau.

Dan + Shay pose with the Favorite Country Duo or Group award at the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ciara walks the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Emilio Estefan, left, and Gloria Estefan pose on the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tommy Richman poses on the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rebecca Black walks the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rod Stewart poses on the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Sexyy Red poses on the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Heidi Klum walks the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lainey Wilson poses on the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

mgk, formerly Machine Gun Kelly, walks the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Megan Moroney poses on the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Alix Earle poses on the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Heidi Montag poses for photographers and her husband, Spencer Pratt, while walking the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shaboozey, left, poses with Kai Cenat on the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nikki Glaser walks the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Dan + Shay pose on the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Magician Shin Lim poses on the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zac Brown walks the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jenna Johnson poses on the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Sexyy Red walks the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jon Batiste and Tiffany Haddish pose on the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa poses on the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Becky G walks the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jennifer Lopez, center, poses with Gloria Estefan and Becky G after the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Becky G poses with her award after winning Favorite Female Latin Artist at the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Benson Boone walks the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The honorees and nominees walked the red carpet (purple, actually) leading to the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday afternoon.

Jennifer Lopez hosted the show’s first appearance in Las Vegas, at BleauLive Theater. The superstar announced afterward on social media she was opening a 12-show residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The carpet walk was just off the resort’s Urs Fischer Gallery. The broadcast/stream aired from 5 p.m. Pacific time on CBS/Paramount+, to replay at 8 p.m.

Janet Jackson received the show’s Icon Award, a night after headlining at Resorts World Theatre. Colosseum at Caesars Palace headliner Rod Stewart was to be presented the AMA Lifetime Achievement Award.

Performers booked include Lopez, Blake Shelton and his superstar wife, Gwen Stefani; Gloria Estefan; Benson Boone; Lainey Wilson; and Reneé Rapp. Shelton and Stefani were recorded Sunday.

Recording artist/actress Becky G was a late, unbilled add to the show, coming over after performing with David Guetta at nearby LIV Beach.

Stewart shut the night down with “Forever Young,” rambling up the stage at age 80.

