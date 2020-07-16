Statue of Liberty sports face mask on Las Vegas Strip
To promote the fight against COVID-19, MGM Resorts has put an oversized mask on the Statue of Liberty on the Las Vegas Strip.
The effort to protect Southern Nevadans from the new coronavirus has gotten a sky-high boost.
MGM Resorts International has put an oversized mask on the Statue of Liberty at its New York-New York resort to remind locals and Las Vegas Strip visitors to wear a face covering.
The eye-catching mask says “Vegas Safely.”
Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a directive June 26 requiring Nevadans to wear a face covering while in public to fight the spread of COVID-19.
In a tweet Wednesday, Sisolak said, “Glad to see Lady Liberty got the message. Wearing a mask helps keep us all safe.”
