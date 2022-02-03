Stretch of Strip to be closed to traffic Thursday for NHL event

Traffic on a portion of the Las Vegas Strip will be closed to vehicle traffic Thursday afternoon for an NHL All-Star event.

Preparations take place at the Bellagio Fountains in Las Vegas in advance of the NHL All-Star Weekend events, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Traffic on a portion of the Las Vegas Strip will be closed to vehicle traffic Thursday for an NHL All-Star event.

Las Vegas Boulevard southbound between Flamingo Road and Bellagio Drive will shut to traffic between 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, Las Vegas police announced in a Facebook post Wednesday.

“Traffic will be heavier than normal in this area already,” the Facebook post read. “So make a plan and expect delays around The Strip.”

NHL officials didn’t respond to comment about the closure, but the league announced earlier this week that two All-Star skills events would occur outdoors.

The NHL Fountain Face-Off is planned to take place on the Fountains of Bellagio and the Las Vegas NHL 21 in ‘22 is planned to occur on Las Vegas Boulevard.

There will be additional lane closures on Las Vegas Boulevard near the Bellagio Wednesday through Friday.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.