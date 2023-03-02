45°F
The Strip

Strip casino fire leads to evacuations

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 2, 2023 - 12:58 am
 
Mandalay Bay resort and casino. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two floors of the Mandalay Bay resort were temporarily evacuated late Wednesday night because of a small fire.

Just after 11 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department was dispatched to the Strip resort “for reports of smoke showing near the roofline,” the department said in a statement.

Firefighters “upgraded the response to a second alarm on arrival after finding active smoke production showing from the roof on arrival.”

Firefighters “ascended to the roof and found a small fire at the top of the stairwell shaft on the roof and exterior to the stairwell” and then extinguished the blaze.

The department said “two floors were temporarily evacuated for precautionary measures. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.”

The cause is under investigation.

