Strip intersections blocked during protest of unarmed black man’s death in Minnesota — LIVESTREAM

Protesters took to the Las Vegas Strip on Friday in one of many demonstrations that have occurred in the U.S. since a black man died in Minneapolis police custody.

Las Vegas police officers form a line to block Las Vegas Boulvard, Friday, May 29, 2020, during a Black Lives Matter march around Las Vegas Strip to protest the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody in Minneapolis. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People yell at Las Vegas police in their vehicle during a Black Lives Matter protest and march along the along the Las Vegas Strip dedicated to the death of George Floyd on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A man in mask during a Black Lives Matter protest and march along the along the Las Vegas Strip dedicated to the death of George Floyd on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas police respond to protesters who marched and chanted in response to the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police on Friday, May 29, 2020 on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police ask protesters to move back onto the sidewalk as the Black Lives Matter movement reached Circus Circus on Friday, May 29, 2020 on the Las Vegas Strip. The protest is in response to the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People take over the street during a Black Lives Matter protest and march along the along the Las Vegas Strip dedicated to the death of George Floyd on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas police officers watch Black Lives Matter protesters, Friday, May 29, 2020, during a march in Las Vegas to protest the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody in Minneapolis. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police officers are seen, Friday, May 29, 2020, as Black Lives Matter protesters march near the Bellagio in Las Vegas to protest the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody in Minneapolis. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A family came out to march with the Black Lives Matter movement down Las Vegas Boulevard in solidarity with George Floyd, a black man killed by police in Minneapolis earlier in the week, on Friday, May 29, 2020 on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Supporters and members of the Black Lives Matter movement make way past the Mirage in solidarity with George Floyd, a black man killed by police in Minneapolis earlier in the week, on Friday, May 29, 2020 on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Supporters and members of the Black Lives Matter movement march down Las Vegas Boulevard in solidarity with George Floyd, a black man killed by police in Minneapolis earlier in the week, on Friday, May 29, 2020 on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jetta West, left, Aurrora Swenson, center, and Caleb Conriquez, right, showed up to protest with the Black Lives Matter movement in solidarity with George Floyd, a black man killed by police in Minneapolis earlier in the week, on Friday, May 29, 2020 on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dante Falkner of Las Vegas marches with the Black Lives Matter movement in protest of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police on Friday, May 29, 2020 on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Supporters and members of the Black Lives Matter movement stand before a police vehicle protesting the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police on Friday, May 29, 2020 on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hundreds of people took to the Las Vegas Strip on Friday to protest the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody on Monday.

Police were seen blocking traffic at multiple intersections on the Strip as the protest lasted into the evening. Some officers were in riot gear.

Shortly before 6 p.m., police at Bellagio Drive and the Strip warned protesters that they were violating Nevada law by blocking sidewalks and travel lanes and had 15 minutes to disperse. A similar order was given at Fashion Show Drive.

The protest was organized through Black Lives Matter flyers on social media and billed as a “march for justice, march for peace.”

Nearly 200 people began marching south from the Bellagio at about 2:30 p.m., but the crowd grew to nearly 400 throughout the Strip during a demonstration that had some tense moments.

The crowd walked about 2 miles from the Bellagio to Circus Circus as temperatures climbed past 105. Chants including Floyd’s name and “no justice, no peace” rang out as cars driving down Las Vegas Boulevard honked in support.

No one person took credit for organizing the protest. People handing out flyers and water said a group of social media users scheduled it.

John Garcia, 26, said he came to show his support because he believes that without protesting, police brutality will continue.

“I just feel that things are getting worse,” said Garcia, who was wearing an American flag scarf around his face.

By 3:40 p.m., a group of about 200 gathered under some shade in front of the Circus Circus casino. Some of the protesters spilled out onto the road, blocking southbound traffic at the intersection of Elvis Presley and Las Vegas boulevards while screaming profanity at police.

But the tension broke after about five minutes, when a protester holding a megaphone urged people to move back onto the sidewalk and begin walking to Bellagio again. Police officers wearing orange gloves urged the stragglers back onto the sidewalk, as well, although a group heading southbound was seen walking in the street near Treasure Island.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., police were seen handcuffing a man near the Fashion Show mall. They were seen handcuffing another man in front of the Bellagio about 5 p.m., with protesters walking into the street to follow the officers as they led the man away.

The Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to requests to confirm the arrests.

At about 5:20 p.m., police were seen blocking intersections in front of the Aria and at Flamingo Road and the Strip as protesters walked north again.

But the protest was largely peaceful, with people holding signs with messages such as, “I Can’t Breathe,” “Stop the Murder,” and “Say Their Names.”

Maya Negash said she came to the protest to show support for “people who died from racism.”

“Peace, that’s what we want,” she said. “We want the police to stop attacking us.”

Floyd, whose death has sparked protests in multiple cities, died after officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck while Floyd lay handcuffed on the ground. Three other Minneapolis officers were at the scene after a local grocery store called police to report that a man had tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill.

Floyd was unarmed, and a video that captured his arrest shows him pleading with officers, saying he couldn’t breathe. All four officers were fired from the department, and Chauvin was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Vinh Tran, 19, arrived with a group of three others at Circus Circus about an hour after Friday’s protest began. They had trouble finding parking.

Being silent would mean “being complacent with the pain and suffering our black community goes through,” Tran said.

Some of the protests in other cities sparked looting, violence and fires. On Thursday night, demonstrators set fire to a police station in Minneapolis that officers had abandoned.

On Friday, before the Las Vegas march started, police officer Alejandra Zambrano said officers regularly assigned to the area would be available if needed.

“We respect everyone’s right to peacefully assemble, and we monitor any and all events that occur on the Strip,” Zambrano said.

Nevada law enforcement leaders on Thursday distanced their agencies from the Minneapolis officers’ actions.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Clark County’s top police officer, wrote on Twitter: “The death of Mr. Floyd is deeply disturbing. The officers’ actions and inaction are inconsistent with the training and protocols of our profession and the LVMPD. I can assure you the LVMPD will strive each day to continue to build your trust.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

