Sunday vigil to honor 58 killed, survivors of Las Vegas shooting

Festival grounds for Route 91 Harvest rise in the background as Las Vegas police investigate during the early hours of Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Survivors of the Oct. 1 massacre on the Las Vegas Strip will hold a vigil Sunday to commemorate six months since the shooting.

The vigil, to be held near the site of the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, will honor the survivors and the 58 people killed at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.

“We’re gonna let love shine through,” organizer and survivor Stacie Armentrout said.

The vigil will begin at 6 p.m. at 125 E. Reno Ave. Organizers will lead the crowd around the site of the festival grounds.

Instead of handing out candles, organizers will distribute 300 purple and orange glow sticks. Family and close friends of the 58 killed can send organizers a private message to receive a white glow stick.

All are welcome to attend the event, which Armentrout said will mark the next step in a long healing process for those affected.

“We’re gonna do this with the support of our community and the support of each other,” Armentrout said.

