Suspect in custody after shot fired on Las Vegas Strip

Metropolitan Police Department has shut down part of Las Vegas Boulevard between Harmon Avenue and Flamingo Road after ann early morning shooting.

Las Vegas police are investigating an early Monday morning shooting on Las Vegas Boulevard. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An argument Monday morning led to a shot being fired and a partial shutdown of Las Vegas Boulevard.

A group of men got in the argument around 4:30 a.m. at the base of the escalators leading to Planet Hollywood, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The group started walking west in the crosswalk toward Bellagio, when a suspect came up from behind and fired one shot.

Nobody was injured, Gordon said.

The suspect tried to flee but was apprehended in front of the fountains at Bellagio.

A handgun was recovered.

Police shut down part of Las Vegas Boulevard between Harmon Avenue and Flamingo Road, but by 5:30 a.m. northbound pedestrian traffic was open. The pedestrian walkway between Bellagio and the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas remains closed.

Vehicle traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard is flowing in both directions.

