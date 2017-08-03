T-Mobile to finish new store at Showcase Mall on Las Vegas Strip

Telecommunications giant T-Mobile expects to finish a retail location inside Showcase Mall later this year.

Showcase Mall (Google Street View)

Telecommunications giant T-Mobile expects to finish a retail location inside Showcase Mall later this year.

The company is taking over a 10,000-square-foot space inside the southernmost part of Showcase, located near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue, according to county records.

A July permit for the remodel details $1.8 million worth of structural, mechanical and electrical work.

This year, T-Mobile has opened three new stores around Las Vegas and plan three more.

In May, the Grand Canyon Experience gift shop housed in that part of Showcase Mall announced its move to Grand Bazaar Shops.

Adidas has been working on a remodel of its store at the Showcase Mall. A county permit from April detailed $1.2 million worth of work on a 10,000-square-foot space.

That same month, the owners of Showcase Mall made another pricey retail purchase on the Strip. Jordache jeans founders the Nakash family and New York investment firm Gindi Capital bought the Smith & Wollensky building for $59.5 million.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.