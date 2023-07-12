Take a look at Bellagio Garden’s summer show celebrating ‘grandeur of nature’ — PHOTOS
Visitors to the Strip can stay cool while visiting the “Majesty: The Grandeur of Nature” display.
Enjoy the beauty and splendor of Mother Nature this summer at the Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens.
Visitors to the Strip can stay cool while visiting the “Majesty: The Grandeur of Nature” display through Sept. 9.
Inspired by the “Building Bridges” sculpture in Venice, Italy, the display features a 28-foot sculpture of the hands of Mother Nature presenting a bouquet made of 20,000 preserved roses. Other highlights include an 18-foot ethereal goddess, a 23-foot mythological-like figure, 11, 541 potted plants and flowers, 15,000 succulents, 11 butterflies and two hummingbirds.
Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens is free and open 24 hours.