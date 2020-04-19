Take a trip down the ‘silent Strip’ in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
During the coronavirus crisis, driving down the Strip feels like traveling through a scene from a Hollywood apocalypse film: empty sidewalks, dry fountains, boarded-up buildings.
But upon closer inspection, some life has sprouted from the chaos of the coronavirus crisis. Cyclists, high school students and other visitors are taking advantage of the cooler, spring weather along the “silent Strip” in what may be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
Review-Journal photographers explored the Strip in the past week and captured these images.
