Take a trip down the ‘silent Strip’ in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

During the coronavirus crisis, driving down the Strip feels like traveling through a scene from a Hollywood apocalypse film: empty sidewalks, dry fountains, boarded-up buildings.

A fountain at Caesars Palace sits empty along the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, April 16, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A cyclist makes their way past the Bellagio along the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, April 16, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jean Boccelli pedals past a Zoltar Fortune Teller machine near Chili's Grill & Bar along Las Vegas Boulevard on the Strip Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Carolyn Oliver, left, and Lisa Love practice a dance routine on a pedestrian bridge near the Cosmopolitan along Las Vegas Boulevard on the Strip Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tiffannie Bond, left, and Aaron Underwood have their graduation photos taken by Holly Snyder near the Cosmopolitan along Las Vegas Boulevard on the Strip Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Las Vegas. Bond is graduating from Rancho High School and Underwood from Green Valley High School. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A man passes the Paris Las Vegas along the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, April 16, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People pass by the Bellagio while walking the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, April 16, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An American flag is reflected in a pool at New-York New-York along Las Vegas Boulevard on the Strip Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

But upon closer inspection, some life has sprouted from the chaos of the coronavirus crisis. Cyclists, high school students and other visitors are taking advantage of the cooler, spring weather along the “silent Strip” in what may be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Review-Journal photographers explored the Strip in the past week and captured these images.

