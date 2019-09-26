Taxi board OKs flat rates on rides from McCarran to Las Vegas Strip

The Nevada Taxicab Authority unanimously voted Thursday to set up a six-month pilot program, set to begin Jan. 1, breaking the Las Vegas Strip into three zones.

The Nevada Taxicab Authority unanimously voted Thursday to set up a six-month pilot program, set to begin Jan. 1, breaking the Las Vegas Strip into three zones for rides between McCarran International Airport and resort properties. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Looking to fall in line with ride hailing services and ease passenger worries about being nickel and dimed, the taxicab industry will set flat rates for rides between Las Vegas’ airport and the resort corridor.

The Nevada Taxicab Authority unanimously voted Thursday to set up a six-month pilot program, set to begin Jan. 1, breaking the Las Vegas Strip into three zones for rides between McCarran International Airport and resort properties.

— Zone 1: Sunset Road north to Tropicana Avenue: $19.

— Zone 2: Tropicana north to Flamingo Road: $23.

— Zone 3: Flamingo north to the Strat: $27.

The move comes as taxicab ridership continues to drop with the emergence of ride-hailing companies and the reputation the taxi industry has for some drivers “long hauling” passengers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.