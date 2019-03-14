The Stardust Resort and Casino was imploded on March 13, 2007. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)

An aerial photo of the Chinese-themed Resorts World Las Vegas under construction on the former site of the Stardust hotel casino on Thursday, March 7, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

STARDUST HOTEL 1991 BALLOON IN STARDUST CONFERENCE CENTER (FILE PHOTO/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL)

The Stardust sign lights up the night on the Strip in 1983. (Jim Laurie/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Stardust sports book.(Ralph Fountain/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Twenty year patron Joyce Lindsay from Manitoba, Canada asks Bill Boyd, chairman of Boyd Gaming, to autograph a souvenir sign in the Stardust Race and Sports book shortly before the resort closed on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2006. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Siegfried Fischbacher, left, and Roy Horn take the stage during their magic show Siegfried & Roy at the Stardust Hotel on Oct. 3, 1980. (Boyd Gaming)

Actor Robert Conrad, left, talks with host Frank Rosenthal during an appearance on "The Frank Rosenthal Show" filmed at the Stardust on Aug. 22, 1977. Rosenthal was made famous in 1995 when actor Robert De Niro portrayed him and his life in Las Vegas in the movie "Casino." (Boyd Gaming Corp.)

Twelve years ago today, the Stardust Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip was imploded.

The Stardust opened in 1958 at 3000 Las Vegas Blvd South.

The casino’s iconic sign went through many changes over the years.

The Stardust’s modern casino and 32-story tower were built in 1991.

At the end of 2006, the Stardust closed its doors for good.

The building was imploded on March 13, 2007.

Resort World Las Vegas, a multibillion-dollar, Chinese-themed casino, is currently being built on the former site of the legendary resort. It is scheduled to open in 2020.

The famous Stardust sign now resides at the Neon Museum in downtown Las Vegas.

3000 Las Vegas Blvd South, Las Vegas, NV