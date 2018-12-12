Trump hotel window washer dies after fall in Las Vegas

A man washing windows outside Trump International died after falling Wednesday afternoon, according to Las Vegas police.

Trump International on Fashion Show Drive near the Las Vegas Strip. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A man washing windows outside Trump International hotel fell to his death Wednesday afternoon, according to Las Vegas police.

Metropolitan Police Department officers and Clark County Fire Department crews were notified of the deadly fall about 12:30 p.m. at the hotel, 2000 Fashion Show Drive. The man was taken to University Medical Center, where he died, police said.

Teri Williams, a spokeswoman the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration, said the agency would be leading the investigation into the man’s death.

“Beyond that I can’t provide any further details until the investigation is completed and formally closed,” she said.

The Las Vegas Trauma Intervention Program said in a tweet posted about 2:30 p.m. that a crisis support volunteer was at the scene of the fall “to provide emotional and practical support to several individuals who witnessed the fatal fall earlier today.”

The man will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once his family has been notified of his death

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

