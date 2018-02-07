The Strip

Vehicle collides with several cars near Las Vegas Strip

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2018 - 9:31 pm
 
Updated February 6, 2018 - 10:36 pm

A possibly stolen vehicle collided with several vehicles near the Strip on Tuesday night, police said.

The vehicle collided with about eight others near Flamingo Road and Interstate 15, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating.

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

