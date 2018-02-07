Vehicle collides with several cars near Las Vegas Strip

A possibly stolen vehicle collided with several vehicles near the Strip on Tuesday night, police said.

(NDOT screengrab)

The vehicle collided with about eight others near Flamingo Road and Interstate 15, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating.

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Flamingo Road and Interstate 15, Las Vegas