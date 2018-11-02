Vehicle hits pedestrian on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle early Friday morning on the Las Vegas Strip.

The crash was reported just after 4 a.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard South near Spring Mountain Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Josh Martinez said.

The pedestrian was walking outside of a marked crosswalk when struck, Martinez said. The person was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Police blocked two lanes of the northbound boulevard in front of the Palazzo while they investigated.

