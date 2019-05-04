Venetian celebrates 20 years on Las Vegas Strip — VIDEO

On Friday, The Venetian began a celebration of its 20th anniversary. At the first stroke past midnight, The Venetian marquee began paying tribute to the 650 employees who have worked at the hotel-casino since its opening. A “founders ball” is planned to honor the Day One employees this summer.
In addition, all guests who rode The Venetian gondola attraction Friday received a special namesake Venetian Rose as they stepped aboard. This custom variety of rose, with warm peach undertones and champagne hues, was bred to honor the Las Vegas resort and was introduced in 2015.
The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.
