Venetian celebrates 20 years on Las Vegas Strip — VIDEO

John Hildebrandt and Emily Rutter of Albuquerque, left, and JoAnn Rutter and Steve Rutter of Indianapolis, pose with Danny "Dino" Tesla, center, as Lauren Ungerer of Key Lime Photography takes a photo at The Venetian to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Las Vegas Strip resort Friday, May 3, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Shannon Terhaar and Layne Chapman of Minneapolis get free roses while taking a gondola ride at The Venetian to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Las Vegas Strip resort Friday, May 3, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Portraits of founding employees are displayed on The Venetian marquee to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Las Vegas Strip resort Friday, May 3, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Portraits of founding employees are displayed on The Venetian marquee to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Las Vegas Strip resort Friday, May 3, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Portraits of founding employees are displayed on The Venetian marquee to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Las Vegas Strip resort Friday, May 3, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Portraits of founding employees are displayed on The Venetian marquee to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Las Vegas Strip resort Friday, May 3, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Portraits of founding employees are displayed on The Venetian marquee to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Las Vegas Strip resort Friday, May 3, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Liz Wilkinson, left, and Sally Evans of United Kingdom grab free gelato at The Venetian to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Las Vegas Strip resort Friday, May 3, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Friends pose in the Grand Colonnade at The Venetian to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Las Vegas Strip resort Friday, May 3, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Friends from Chicago, from left, Sheronda Farrow, Marquita Maclin, Lakieda Blakely, Juanita Minfield, Theresa Hampton and Cassandra Minfield pose in the Grand Colonnade at The Venetian to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Las Vegas Strip resort Friday, May 3, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

John Hildebrandt and Emily Rutter of Albuquerque, left, and JoAnn Rutter and Steve Rutter of Indianapolis, grab free gelato with Danny "Dino" Tesla, center, at The Venetian to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Las Vegas Strip resort Friday, May 3, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Shannon Terhaar and Layne Chapman of Minneapolis pose with gondolier Coco and free roses at The Venetian to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Las Vegas Strip resort Friday, May 3, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Portraits of founding employees are displayed on The Venetian marquee to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Las Vegas Strip resort Friday, May 3, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Portraits of founding employees are displayed on The Venetian marquee to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Las Vegas Strip resort Friday, May 3, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Shannon Terhaar and Layne Chapman of Minneapolis, top get a ride with gondolier Coco and free roses at The Venetian to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Las Vegas Strip resort Friday, May 3, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Shannon Terhaar and Layne Chapman of Minneapolis applaud gondolier Coco The Venetian to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Las Vegas Strip resort Friday, May 3, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Chuck Mitchell, from left, Rogelia Mitchell, Yunier Ross, Joselyn Diaz, Jennie Mitchell and Antonia Diaz, as Blair Mosberg takes a photo at The Venetian to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Las Vegas Strip resort Friday, May 3, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Mabelle Azar of Lebanon grabs free gelato at The Venetian to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Las Vegas Strip resort Friday, May 3, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Margaret Kardelis, from left, Elizabeth Klassen and Marianne Stone of Canada eat free gelato at The Venetian to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Las Vegas Strip resort Friday, May 3, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Reiko Yuasa, left, and Kanako Arai of Japan share their free roses with Arai's children Shotaro Arai, 3, and Sumire Arai, 5, before a gondola ride at The Venetian to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Las Vegas Strip resort Friday, May 3, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kanako Arai of Japan, top left, and Reiko Yuasa, ride in a gondola with Arai's children Shotaro Arai, 3, and Sumire Arai, 5, at The Venetian to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Las Vegas Strip resort Friday, May 3, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

On Friday, The Venetian began a celebration of its 20th anniversary. At the first stroke past midnight, The Venetian marquee began paying tribute to the 650 employees who have worked at the hotel-casino since its opening. A “founders ball” is planned to honor the Day One employees this summer.

In addition, all guests who rode The Venetian gondola attraction Friday received a special namesake Venetian Rose as they stepped aboard. This custom variety of rose, with warm peach undertones and champagne hues, was bred to honor the Las Vegas resort and was introduced in 2015.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.