Venetian, Palazzo showcase Chinese ‘Year of the Dog’ display — VIDEO

Dogs are taking over the Las Vegas Strip.

The Venetian and Palazzo debuted its Chinese New Year display on Jan. 12, and like Bellagio, it is themed to the “Year of the Dog.”

The display at the Waterfall Atrium is highlighted by a 16-foot tall Chinese Shar-Pei, named Vincenzo Li to connect the Italian theme of the resorts and the holiday.

There are nine other Chinese Shar-Pei dogs places throughout the resorts, along with a hidden bunny. The Chinese Shar-Pei was chosen because it symbolizes good fortune and protection.

Dana Beatty, executive director of floral and horticulture at the resorts, said in a statement that it took 10 months and 86 artists to create the installation. The team also brought in a feng shui master to consult on the display.

Chinese New Year is Feb. 16. The display will be up through the beginning of March.

