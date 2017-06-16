Visitors chill out at Minus5 ice lounge amid Las Vegas heat— PHOTOS

Minus5 Ice Experience employees Allison Keepman and Brooke Rodriguez enjoy Happy Hour at Minus5 Ice Bar at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. The temperature in the room is 23 degrees and contains approximately 125 tons of ice. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Minus5 Ice Experience employees Allison Keepman and Brooke Rodriguez enjoy the VIP lounge at Minus5 Ice Bar at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. The temperature in the room is 23 degrees and contains approximately 125 tons of ice. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Tenisha McGraw and Mike McGraw warm up with some drinks at the Minus5 Ice Bar at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Drinks are served in cups made out of ice at Minus5 Ice Experience at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. A new Minus5 ice bar will open up at The Venetian Resort in July. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Kendra Gilbert, Kevin Gilbert, and Krishona Gilbert take a break from the heat at the Minus5 Ice Bar at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. Peter Slavin, a master ice carver, designed most of the carvings in the ice bar. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

A chandelier made out of ice at the Minus5 Ice Bar at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Derrick Howard and the entertaining penguin at the Minus5 Ice Bar at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Kendra Gilbert, Krishona Gilbert, and Kevin Gilbert attempt the "Shot Ski" at the Minus5 Ice Bar at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Dollar bills frozen in the walls at the Minus5 Ice Bar at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Meredith Cormack and Kara Palmer bundle up for cold weather in the Minus5 Ice Bar at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino while the heat wave outside continues on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

One hundred twenty five tons of Canadian ice sit in the Minus5 Ice Bar at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gigi Wells sits on the ice throne at the Minus5 Ice Bar at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Master Ice Carver Peter Slavin designed most of the art on the walls of the Minus5 Ice Bar at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Master Ice Carver Peter Slavin designed most of the art on the walls of the Minus5 Ice Bar at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Drinks are served in cups made out of ice at Minus5 Ice Bar at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. A new Minus5 Ice Bar will open up at The Venetian Resort in July. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gloves sit in the front entrance of the Minus5 Ice Experience bar at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Attendees of the Minus5 Ice Experience bar at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino brave the cold with tennis shoes on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

While temperatures are heating up in Las Vegas, visitors are cooling off at Minus5 ice lounge at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Inside the bar is a constantly frosty temperature, minus 5 degrees Celsius or 23 degrees Fahrenheit. Everything is made of pure, crystal-clear glacial ice, from the seats to the cocktail glasses.

Minus5 has two locations on the Strip: Mandalay Bay and Monte Carlo. Another Minus5 is scheduled to open at the Grand Canal Shoppes inside the Venetian by July.

Minus5 also has locations in New York and Orlando, Florida. The concept was inspired by an ice hotel in Sweden.

Recently, each of the frozen bars has unveiled a Raiders-themed “ice luge” that allows bartenders to pour and chill shots through an icy Raiders helmet.