Visitors receive Ash Wednesday blessings on Strip — PHOTOS

For the fourth consecutive year, a Las Vegas church celebrated Ash Wednesday by offering “Ashes to Go” on the Strip.

Deacon Bonnie Polley, left, puts ashes on the forehead of Christian Vargas of Bolivia as he and his newly-married wife Anna Limpias Vargas take part in Ashes to Go on Ash Wednesday from Christ Church Episcopal along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, Mar. 2, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Some passers-by take part during Ashes to Go on Ash Wednesday from Christ Church Episcopal along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, Mar. 2, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Some passers-by take part during Ashes to Go on Ash Wednesday from Christ Church Episcopal along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, Mar. 2, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop-elect Elizabeth Gardner offers ashes to passers-by for Ashes to Go on Ash Wednesday from Christ Church Episcopal along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, Mar. 2, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Deacon Bonnie Polley, left, applies ashes to the forehead of Werwin Carlos from London during Ashes to Go on Ash Wednesday from Christ Church Episcopal along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, Mar. 2, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Deacon Bonnie Polley, left, applies ashes to passers-by for Ashes to Go on Ash Wednesday from Christ Church Episcopal along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, Mar. 2, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

(From left) Bishop-elect Elizabeth Gardner speaks as Deacon Bonnie Polley applies ashes to passer-by during Ashes to Go on Ash Wednesday from Christ Church Episcopal along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, Mar. 2, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

(From right) Priest Jorge Hernandez places ashes on the forehead of Lizette Maldonado from Puerto Rico as Ileana Maldonado looks on during Ashes to Go on Ash Wednesday from Christ Church Episcopal along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, Mar. 2, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

(From right) Priest Jorge Hernandez prays after placing ashes on the forehead of Julie Kelley from San Antonio during Ashes to Go on Ash Wednesday from Christ Church Episcopal along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, Mar. 2, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

For the fourth consecutive year, a Las Vegas church celebrated Ash Wednesday by offering “Ashes to Go” on the Strip.

Officials with Christ Church Episcopal placed ashes on the foreheads of visitors on a sidewalk just south of the Mirage.

“Because some people can’t come to church for whatever reason, we decided to take church to the people,” Deacon Bonnie Polley said in a statement. “What better thing to happen in the midst of a busy day than to encounter God on the Strip.”

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a 40-day season of prayer, fasting and repentance during which Christians prepare for Easter. This year, Easter falls on Sunday, April 4. Easter is the celebration of the resurrection of Christ.