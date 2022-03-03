Visitors receive Ash Wednesday blessings on Strip — PHOTOS
For the fourth consecutive year, a Las Vegas church celebrated Ash Wednesday by offering “Ashes to Go” on the Strip.
Officials with Christ Church Episcopal placed ashes on the foreheads of visitors on a sidewalk just south of the Mirage.
“Because some people can’t come to church for whatever reason, we decided to take church to the people,” Deacon Bonnie Polley said in a statement. “What better thing to happen in the midst of a busy day than to encounter God on the Strip.”
Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a 40-day season of prayer, fasting and repentance during which Christians prepare for Easter. This year, Easter falls on Sunday, April 4. Easter is the celebration of the resurrection of Christ.