Want to see the Strip skyline in all its glory? Explore these spots

The Sky Bar at the Waldorf Astoria features new furniture on the first day for the new Las Vegas hotel formerly known as Mandarin Oriental on the Strip Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

The Las Vegas Strip from the House of Blues’ Foundation Roomat Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in 1999. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

DAVID BECKER/LAS VEGAS REVIEW JOURNAL COURT HOUSE VIEW – A lone onlooker takes in the view of the Las Vegas Strip from the 17th floor of the Regional Justice Center on Monday, August 3, 2009.

The High Roller at The Linq in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Las Vegas Strip skyline is seen through the windows of the Panevino restaurant, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas Girl Scouts, from left, Rhealyn, Laila and Noel ride the High Roller as a part of a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) program on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. The program is designed for scouts in high school who aspire to work in fields such as architecture, mathematics or physics. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Aerial view of The Linq and Flamingo hotel casinos on the central Las Vegas Strip at sunset on Monday, December 6, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The Tea Lounge at the Waldorf Astoria features new furniture on the first day for the new Las Vegas hotel formerly known as Mandarin Oriental on the Strip Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

The Las Vegas Strip skyline is reflected in a glass at the Panevino restaurant, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Hollywood Regional Park at 1650 South Hollywood Av., is seen, on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Cruising or strolling down Las Vegas Boulevard to observe the Strip can be a satisfying way to take in the tourist attractions property by property.

But sometimes stepping back can help visitors and locals alike experience the corridor in all its splendor.

The Review-Journal has compiled a list of locations with marvelous views of the iconic skyline.

Off-Strip views

— Drive back from the direction of the Hoover Dam on northbound U.S. Highway 93 at night to spot the dark sky brightened by an aura of light letting motorists know they’re on their way to Las Vegas.

— Energy spent by hikers at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area can be rewarded by a day-time view of the skyline about 20 miles away.

One such trail is Turtlehead Peak off Scenic Loop Drive. Requirements include exercise clothing, water and money for parking.

— No desire to hike? Fret not, head to Hollywood Regional Park in east Las Vegas, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd.

The park, located at the base of Frenchman Mountain and open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Clark County touts its view of the Strip as “one of the best.”

Visitors can also picnic, parade down walking paths or play softball, the county says.

— Find yourself at the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas, 200 Lewis Ave.? Take an elevator to one of the top floors to see the Strip skyline only a couple of miles south.

Near-Strip views

— Enthusiasts who watch airplanes land at Harry Reid International Airport have long known about the included bonus Strip view.

The parking lot near the airport’s longest runways is located on Sunset Road near Eastern Avenue. The limited-capacity lot is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. It’s known to close at 7 p.m. during the winter.

Airport officials ask visitors to maintain a distance from the airfield fence line, to not litter,and to not leave vehicles unattended.

Travelers flying in and out of the airport can also take advantage of the view from the parking garages.

— Hungry for Mexican or Italian food, but also craving a good view? At least two off-Strip restaurants offer the Strip skyline to its diners.

Panevino Italian Grille & Deli Café at 246 Via Antonio Ave. offers the skyline through large windows in the dining room.

Lindo Michoacan in Henderson, built on an elevated road, has similar views from its parking lot and some tables in the restaurant. The eatery is located at 645 Carnegie St.

— A more obvious choice is an eatery or bar at the very tall observation tower of the STRAT, 2000 Las Vegas Blvd. S. More information available here.

On-Strip views

— Don’t want to steer clear of the tourist corridor, hop on the High Roller observation wheel. The attraction, reminiscent of a high-tech Ferris wheel, is located at The Linq Promenade, 3545 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

More information, including prices and bookings, are available here.

— The Foundation Room on the 63rd floor of the Mandalay Bay — a lounge — offers the view from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday. More information available here.

— The Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas also offers views from its Hotel Bar, Tea Lounge or eateries at 3752 Las Vegas Blvd. S. More information here.

