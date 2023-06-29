Want to see the Strip skyline in all its glory? Explore these spots
The Review-Journal has compiled a list of locations with gorgeous views of the iconic skyline.
Cruising or strolling down Las Vegas Boulevard to observe the Strip can be a satisfying way to take in the tourist attractions property by property.
But sometimes stepping back can help visitors and locals alike experience the corridor in all its splendor.
The Review-Journal has compiled a list of locations with marvelous views of the iconic skyline.
Off-Strip views
— Drive back from the direction of the Hoover Dam on northbound U.S. Highway 93 at night to spot the dark sky brightened by an aura of light letting motorists know they’re on their way to Las Vegas.
— Energy spent by hikers at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area can be rewarded by a day-time view of the skyline about 20 miles away.
One such trail is Turtlehead Peak off Scenic Loop Drive. Requirements include exercise clothing, water and money for parking.
— No desire to hike? Fret not, head to Hollywood Regional Park in east Las Vegas, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd.
The park, located at the base of Frenchman Mountain and open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Clark County touts its view of the Strip as “one of the best.”
Visitors can also picnic, parade down walking paths or play softball, the county says.
— Find yourself at the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas, 200 Lewis Ave.? Take an elevator to one of the top floors to see the Strip skyline only a couple of miles south.
Near-Strip views
— Enthusiasts who watch airplanes land at Harry Reid International Airport have long known about the included bonus Strip view.
The parking lot near the airport’s longest runways is located on Sunset Road near Eastern Avenue. The limited-capacity lot is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. It’s known to close at 7 p.m. during the winter.
Airport officials ask visitors to maintain a distance from the airfield fence line, to not litter,and to not leave vehicles unattended.
Travelers flying in and out of the airport can also take advantage of the view from the parking garages.
— Hungry for Mexican or Italian food, but also craving a good view? At least two off-Strip restaurants offer the Strip skyline to its diners.
Panevino Italian Grille & Deli Café at 246 Via Antonio Ave. offers the skyline through large windows in the dining room.
Lindo Michoacan in Henderson, built on an elevated road, has similar views from its parking lot and some tables in the restaurant. The eatery is located at 645 Carnegie St.
— A more obvious choice is an eatery or bar at the very tall observation tower of the STRAT, 2000 Las Vegas Blvd. S. More information available here.
On-Strip views
— Don’t want to steer clear of the tourist corridor, hop on the High Roller observation wheel. The attraction, reminiscent of a high-tech Ferris wheel, is located at The Linq Promenade, 3545 Las Vegas Blvd. S.
More information, including prices and bookings, are available here.
— The Foundation Room on the 63rd floor of the Mandalay Bay — a lounge — offers the view from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday. More information available here.
— The Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas also offers views from its Hotel Bar, Tea Lounge or eateries at 3752 Las Vegas Blvd. S. More information here.
Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.