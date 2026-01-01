45°F
Welcoming 2026 on the Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS

Check out the scene from New Year’s Eve on the Las Vegas Strip as revelers from around the world gathered in the rain to ring in 2026.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 1, 2026 - 1:29 am
 
People brave light rain to watch the Bellagio fountain show on the Las Vegas Strip on Dec. 31, ...
People brave light rain to watch the Bellagio fountain show on the Las Vegas Strip on Dec. 31, 2025. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Revelers walk down the Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, 2025. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Ve ...
Revelers walk down the Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, 2025. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fireworks erupt about the Strip on New Year's Eve celebrations from the Skyfall Panoramic ...
Fireworks erupt about the Strip on New Year's Eve celebrations from the Skyfall Panoramic Bar & Lounge atop the Delano on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fireworks erupt about the Strip on New Year's Eve celebrations from the Skyfall Panoramic ...
Fireworks erupt about the Strip on New Year's Eve celebrations from the Skyfall Panoramic Bar & Lounge atop the Delano on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fireworks erupt about the Strip on New Year's Eve celebrations from the Skyfall Panoramic ...
Fireworks erupt about the Strip on New Year's Eve celebrations from the Skyfall Panoramic Bar & Lounge atop the Delano on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fireworks erupt about the Strip on New Year's Eve celebrations from the Skyfall Panoramic ...
Fireworks erupt about the Strip on New Year's Eve celebrations from the Skyfall Panoramic Bar & Lounge atop the Delano on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fireworks erupt about the Strip on New Year's Eve celebrations from the Skyfall Panoramic ...
Fireworks erupt about the Strip on New Year's Eve celebrations from the Skyfall Panoramic Bar & Lounge atop the Delano on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fireworks erupt about the Strip on New Year's Eve celebrations from the Skyfall Panoramic ...
Fireworks erupt about the Strip on New Year's Eve celebrations from the Skyfall Panoramic Bar & Lounge atop the Delano on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fireworks erupt about the Strip on New Year's Eve celebrations from the Skyfall Panoramic ...
Fireworks erupt about the Strip on New Year's Eve celebrations from the Skyfall Panoramic Bar & Lounge atop the Delano on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
People cross a trafficless Las Vegas Blvd on New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas Dec. 31, 2025. ...
People cross a trafficless Las Vegas Blvd on New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas Dec. 31, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
People wait for fireworks out of the rain at The Venetian on New Years Eve in Las Vegas Dec. 31 ...
People wait for fireworks out of the rain at The Venetian on New Years Eve in Las Vegas Dec. 31, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
People run in The Venetian out of the rain on New Years Eve in Las Vegas Dec. 31, 2025. (Kara G ...
People run in The Venetian out of the rain on New Years Eve in Las Vegas Dec. 31, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Police officers use their patrol cars to construct a makeshift tent to stay dry along the Las V ...
Police officers use their patrol cars to construct a makeshift tent to stay dry along the Las Vegas Strip on New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas Dec. 31, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Police officers use their patrol cars to construct a makeshift tent to stay dry along the Las V ...
Police officers use their patrol cars to construct a makeshift tent to stay dry along the Las Vegas Strip on New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas Dec. 31, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Spectators wait for the New Year’s Eve firework show to begin along the Strip in Las Veg ...
Spectators wait for the New Year’s Eve firework show to begin along the Strip in Las Vegas Dec. 31, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Spectators wait for the New Year’s Eve firework show to begin along the Strip in Las Veg ...
Spectators wait for the New Year’s Eve firework show to begin along the Strip in Las Vegas Dec. 31, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Spectators ring in the new year along the Strip in Las Vegas Dec. 31, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Ve ...
Spectators ring in the new year along the Strip in Las Vegas Dec. 31, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Spectators ring in the new year along the Strip in Las Vegas Jan. 1, 2026. (Kara Gildea/Las Veg ...
Spectators ring in the new year along the Strip in Las Vegas Jan. 1, 2026. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Spectators ring in the new year along the Strip in Las Vegas Jan. 1, 2026. (Kara Gildea/Las Veg ...
Spectators ring in the new year along the Strip in Las Vegas Jan. 1, 2026. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
A couple shares a kiss to ring in the new year along the Strip in Las Vegas Jan. 1, 2026. (Kara ...
A couple shares a kiss to ring in the new year along the Strip in Las Vegas Jan. 1, 2026. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Spectators ring in the new year along the Strip in Las Vegas Jan. 1, 2026. (Kara Gildea/Las Veg ...
Spectators ring in the new year along the Strip in Las Vegas Jan. 1, 2026. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

